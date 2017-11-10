Family, friends and classmates say goodbye to brother and sister killed in RB condo fire

The man who ran from a traffic stop in Chula Vista and holed up in a house in the 1400 block of Camellia Court has surrendered peaceably, a sheriff's lieutenant says.
A brother and sister, ages 10 and 7, killed in a condo fire late last month were laid to rest Friday morning in Miramar following a funeral ceremony attended by family, friends and classmates.
Much of the country is trying to gain a complete understanding the $1.5 trillion tax reform initiative proposed by President Donald Trump and the GOP. Assemblyman Todd Gloria joined News 8's Heather Myers on Friday to detail some of his perceived issues with the proposal and explain some of the effects that he says may be overlooked in the grand scheme.
Much of the country is trying to gain a complete understanding the $1.5 trillion tax reform initiative proposed by President Donald Trump and the GOP. Assemblyman Todd Gloria joined News 8's Heather Myers on Friday to detail some of his perceived issues with the proposal and explain some of the effects that he says may be overlooked in the grand scheme.
An argument that turned violent in downtown San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter and left one man hospitalized and another in police custody apparently erupted over claims of stolen military valor on the eve of Veterans Day, it was reported Friday.
Gene Kelly has had us all singing in the rain for the last half-century, and even after his death in 1996 he's still celebrated as one of the most creative and influential minds in show business.
Arson investigators sent to probe a suspicious fire that scorched two cars Friday morning determined that a hot barbecue sparked the blaze outside the home in San Diego's Bay Terraces neighborhood, authorities said.
It's a glorious site -- The bands, the floats, the flags and the energy combine for the salute of all salutes as our community's heroes stroll down N. Harbor Drive during the annual San Diego Veteran's Day Parade.