Zoo Day: Scarlet Macaw - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Zoo Day: Scarlet Macaw

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - They are found from Southern Mexico to South America and can live anywhere from 50 to 70 years.
     
The scarlet macaw is one of the most popular species in the parrot family due to their beautiful plumage, but this has also led to their endangerment.

Katie Springer from the San Diego Zoo tells us all about macaws.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.