Farmer Joe wants to pass along his green thumb

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - You do not need a green thumb to grow produce, according to one Carlsbad man.

In fact, he said you don't even need a garden.

In Friday's Zevely Zone, Jeff was in Encinitas to meet Farmer Joe.

Farmer Joe is trying to start a business in order to share his knowledge with even more people. If you would like to help Farmer Joe raise money to travel and teach people how to grow all their salad greens in their living room, classroom or office it is accomplished in just seven days, visit his GoFundMe page.