Contact closure lifted for Imperial Beach coastline

The Department of Environmental Health lifted a water contact closure for the Imperial Beach shoreline on Sunday.
A man suffered life-threatening injuries when he was shot multiple times, possibly at a two-vehicle traffic crash in El Cajon, a police lieutenant said Sunday.
The San Diego Gulls were limited to 12 shots, including none in the second period, in a 4-1 loss to the Ontario Reign on Saturday, their fourth loss in five games.
More than 20 children were injured Saturday night when a stairway and platform collapsed at an indoor play center.
A San Diego man is looking to be two-time king of the loudest, fastest sport around. Capps, 51, in his 10th season with NAPA and 13th with Don Schumacher Racing ranks second in Funny Car wins with 49 and totals 50 in nitro categories including his first driving a Top Fuel dragster in 1995 as a rookie.
It's a glorious sight -- The bands, the floats, the flags and the energy combine for the salute of all salutes as our community's heroes stroll down N. Harbor Drive during the annual San Diego Veterans Day Parade.
Scientists have decided to halt their efforts to capture endangered vaquita porpoises on the Sea of Cortez.
Fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid, is now at the center of a new overdose epidemic here in the U.S. and the number of deaths involving the painkiller has actually spiked here in San Diego County.
There was no shortage of tributes to our nation's armed forces veterans here in San Diego, but perhaps the most touching of the celebrations took place at Miramar National Cemetery.