Contact closure lifted for Imperial Beach coastline

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The Department of Environmental Health lifted a water contact closure for the Imperial Beach shoreline on Sunday.

An influx of rain-driven sewage from Baja California prompted authorities Friday to extend an existing ocean-contamination advisory at Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge to include the entirety of the Imperial Beach coastline.

According to a news release by the County of San Diego, testing confirmed water quality in the area meets state health standards following the recent sewage impacts.

The shoreline from the U.S.-Mexico border to the south end of Seacoast Drive will remain closed until sampling confirms those areas are also safe.

For updates on beach closures visit sdbeachinfo.com.

