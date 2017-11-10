Ocean-contamination advisory extended for Imperial Beach coastline

Fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid, is now at the center of a new overdose epidemic here in the U.S. and the number of deaths involving the painkiller has actually spiked here in San Diego County.
There was no shortage of tributes to our nation's armed forces veterans here in San Diego, but perhaps the most touching of the celebrations took place at Miramar National Cemetery.
The San Diego Zoo named its newly built pedestrian bridge in honor of a local Army veteran and his wife whose charitable contributions allow active-duty armed forces personnel free admission to the zoo and safari park.
San Diego police are investigating a carjacking at gunpoint of a 58-year-old man in the Oak Park neighborhood of San Diego.
More than 4,000 participants came out to Balboa Park on Saturday to participate in the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation ONE WALK, taking steps to help Turn Type 1 into Type None.
An influx of rain-driven sewage from Baja California prompted authorities Friday to extend an existing ocean-contamination advisory at Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge to include the entirety of the Imperial Beach coastline.
A defiant Roy Moore on Saturday insisted the allegations of sexual misconduct decades ago were false and voters in Alabama would "see through this charade."
Disneyland has shut down two cooling towers after people who visited the Southern California theme park came down with Legionnaires' disease.