Sewage Runoff: Ocean-contamination advisory extended for Imperial Beach coastline

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An influx of rain-driven sewage from Baja California prompted authorities Friday to extend an existing ocean-contamination advisory at Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge to include the entirety of the Imperial Beach coastline.

Observations and water-quality monitoring indicate that unhealthy levels of impurities likely have drifted as far north as the shores off the western terminus of Carnation Avenue, according to the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health.

Signs warming of pollution hazards will stand along the affected beaches until follow-up testing deems the surf in the affected areas safe again for recreational uses.

