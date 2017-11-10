Aaron Carter Updates Fans on His Health and Reveals 45 Pound Wei - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Aaron Carter Updates Fans on His Health and Reveals 45 Pound Weight Gain: 'I Feel Amazing'

Updated: Nov 10, 2017 7:55 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.