Taylor Swift and Tiffany Haddish Rock Out in 'Saturday Night Liv - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Taylor Swift and Tiffany Haddish Rock Out in 'Saturday Night Live' Promo -- Watch

Updated: Nov 10, 2017 8:25 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.