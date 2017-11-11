Veteran's Day: Veterans forge friendship while sharing their grief

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – For the past few years, when News 8’s Marcella Lee visits her father’s grave at Miramar she has waved at two veterans who are there all the time.

Lee has always wondered: What brings them together? Loyalty to a fallen comrade? Are they brothers or old friends?

This year, Lee finally asked as she observed Veteran’s Day and what she discovered was a story about devotion and dedication.

The two men show up every day on the northwest side of the cemetery from about 10 a.m. to noon and on Sundays from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

In this video report, News 8’s Marcella Lee shares Chief Moody and Officer Bryan’s story.

RELATED