11th day of 11th month: War dead honored on Armistice Day

It's a glorious site -- The bands, the floats, the flags and the energy combine for the salute of all salutes as our community's heroes stroll down N. Harbor Drive during the annual San Diego Veteran's Day Parade.
Hundreds came together at the Hard Rock Hotel downtown San Diego Friday night to raise money to help those who are still recovering from last month’s mass shooting on the Las Vegas strip.
It’s no secret that California is in an earthquake zone. So, why don't we have an earthquake early warning system? Scientists say we need one and they're hoping it gets built before the big one hits.
For the past few years, when News 8’s Marcella Lee visits her father’s grave at Miramar she has waved at two veterans who are there all the time.
A new trend in water aerobic is adding a dose of fantasy to a traditional core workout. CBS' Danielle Nottingham has more on the unique "mermaid fitness" class being offered in Coronado.
An influx of rain-driven sewage from Baja California prompted authorities Friday to extend an existing ocean-contamination advisory at Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge to include the entirety of the Imperial Beach coastline.
A San Diego man is looking to be two-time king of the loudest, fastest sport around. Capps, 51, in his 10th season with NAPA and 13th with Don Schumacher Racing ranks second in Funny Car wins with 49 and totals 50 in nitro categories including his first driving a Top Fuel dragster in 1995 as a rookie.
A passenger in a car pulled over for a traffic violation on a South Bay street Friday jumped out, ran off and holed up in a nearby home, prompting a several-hours-long law enforcement standoff that ended with him and two other people under arrest, authorities said.