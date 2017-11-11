JDRF ONE WALK raises over $700k for Type 1 Diabetes

BALBOA PARK (NEWS 8) - More than 4,000 participants came out to Balboa Park on Saturday to participate in the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation ONE WALK, taking steps to help Turn Type 1 into Type None.

The 5K run and walk, emceed by News 8's Carlo Cecchetto and hosted by KFMB Stations, raised an estimated $700,000 for global and local research to find a cure and improve treatments for people living with Type 1 Diabetes, an autoimmune disease that strikes children and adults suddenly and has nothing to do with diet or lifestyle, and cannot be prevented.

"We are making such incredible progress in curing this disease," Lorraine Stiehl said. "And in large part, it's due to the leadership here in San Diego."

JDRF was founded 45 years ago and is now the leading global organization funding T1D research