Miramar National Cemetery honors those who gave ultimate sacrifice

(NEWS 8) - There was no shortage of tributes to our nation's armed forces veterans here in San Diego, but perhaps the most touching of the celebrations took place at Miramar National Cemetery.

A ceremony on the cemetery grounds paid tribute to those buried there as veterans and their families gathered in front of the cemetery Veteran's Tribute Tower, the highest point on the grounds which looks over the entire property.

Congressman Scott Peters, a member of the House Committee on Veteran Affairs, addressed issues plaguing living veterans, like homelessness, employment and healthcare. He also spoke at length about veteran suicide and prevention.

