Multiple children injured after stairway collapse at Vault PK

Multiple children injured after stairway collapse at Vault PK

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Multiple children were injured Saturday night after a stairwell collapse at Vault PK. 

Witnesses told News 8 a staircase collapsed as a group was on its way to eat pizza.

Twenty-three children were injured with mild to moderate injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and watch News 8 at 11 p.m. for the latest information.

