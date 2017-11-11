Multiple children injured after stairway collapse at Vault PK

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Multiple children were injured Saturday night after a stairwell collapse at Vault PK.

Witnesses told News 8 a staircase collapsed as a group was on its way to eat pizza.

Twenty-three children were injured with mild to moderate injuries.

UPDATE: 20+ children with mild to moderate injuries after staircase collapses at Vault PK in San Diego. pic.twitter.com/BjMl9adGEu — Brandon Lewis (@BrandonNews8) November 12, 2017

Multiple children injured at San Diego paintball facility after walkway collapses. pic.twitter.com/rFyAx67bra — Brandon Lewis (@BrandonNews8) November 12, 2017

