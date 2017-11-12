St. Louis Newscaster Uses Taylor Swift Lyrics to Relay the Traffic Report

Early morning traffic? Just shake it off! That's the advice that Laura Hettiger gave her viewers to celebrate the release of Taylor Swift's new album, Reputation.
"Weekend Update" host Colin Jost got a visit from Human Resources on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live, and got some pointers on sexual harassment in the workplace.
Tiffany Haddish brought her comedic stylings to the Saturday Night Live stage over the weekend when she became the first black comedienne to host the show in its 43 season history, and only the 12th black woman.