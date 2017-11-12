Kylie Jenner Sparks Travis Scott Engagement Rumors With Massive Diamond Ring

Some of the biggest names in music and pop culture stepped out in England on Sunday for the prestigious MTV Europe Music Awards.
Christopher Plummer says he isn't really "replacing" Kevin Spacey in All the Money in the World, but rather creating a whole new role, in a way.
Bad news for Dancing With the Stars frontrunners Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold going in to the semi-finals.
Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend, model Georgina Rodriguez, are officially parents to their new baby girl, Alana Martina.
TLC is parting ways with Jill Duggar's husband and Counting On star Derick Dillard after several controversial tweets disapproving of 17-year-old transgender reality star Jazz Jennings.