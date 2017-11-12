Dad Sobs As Family Gives Him New Puppy After Their Two Older Dogs Died

A woman who was married to the Texas church gunman is breaking her silence about the abuse she suffered at his hands — including the terrifying moment he held a gun to her head.
A 10-year-old boy who has been traveling across the country giving doughnuts to police to thank them their service has now stopped in Las Vegas after the largest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
Although one Maryland couple was shocked when they found out they were expecting twins in 2014, finding out they were expecting triplets this year took the cake.
A father burst into tears as he was surprised with the news that he'd be getting a dog after two of his family's pets passed away.
Retired women in Arizona are their still strutting their stuff as part of a local performance squad – the Sun City Poms.
A Florida mother and her boyfriend were arrested after the woman’s 3-year-old daughter was found dead in a wooded area on Friday, police said.
A family of four and their dog were found shot to death in Utah in what police believe was a murder-suicide.
A Colorado man who was in court for a felony drug charge got in more trouble when drugs allegedly fell out of his hat during the hearing, reports said.