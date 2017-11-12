San Diego Gulls lose for fourth time in 5 games

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Gulls were limited to 12 shots, including none in the second period, in a 4-1 loss to the Ontario Reign on Saturday, their fourth loss in five games.



The Gulls were outshot 38-12, including 16-0 in the scoreless second period at Valley View Casino Center. The Gulls have been outshot for 10 consecutive games.



The Gulls were shut out in the first period for the fourth time in five games, trailing 2-0 after the opening 20 minutes.



Ontario opened the scoring six minutes, 20 seconds into the game when Jonny Brodzinski knocked a loose puck past Gulls goaltender Kevin Boyle for his fourth goal of the season.



The Reign increased their lead to 2-0 at 14:56 of the first period when defenseman Alex Lintuniemi's shot from the right point was partially blocked and rolled into the net for his first goal of the season and fourth of his 93- game professional career.



Ontario center Andrew Crescenzi scored his first goal of the season on a back-door feed from Jamie Devane 3:20 into the third period, giving the Reign a 3-0 lead.



Gulls defenseman Keaton Thompson ended Cal Petersen's bid for his second shutout in his five-game professional career with a power-play goal with 4:53 to play. Petersen made 27 saves in a 1-0 shutout of the Gulls Nov. 3.



Crescenzi scored an empty-net goal with 33 seconds left before a crowd announced at 11,125.



Boyle (3-4-1-0) made a season-high 34 saves. Petersen (2-3-0-0) made 11.



The Reign, the Los Angeles Kings American Hockey League affiliate, is tied for last in the eight-team Pacific Division with a 4-6-0-1 record, but is 2-0-0-1 against the Gulls, the Anaheim Ducks AHL affiliate. The Gulls (5-7-1-0) are sixth in the division.



Gulls defenseman Stu Bickel got into a fight in his first game following a five-game suspension, brawling with Ontario left wing Bokondji Imama 3:30 into the second period. Both players received five-minute major penalties.



Bickel drew the suspension for his actions in the first period of a 5-4 overtime loss to the Texas Stars Oct. 27 when he was involved in two fights, drawing 10-minute misconduct penalties for being involved in his second fight, being the aggressor and in a secondary altercation.



Gulls defensemen Steve Oleksy and Reign center Keegan Iverson received five-minute major penalties for their fight 9:49 into the third period Saturday, five seconds after they returned to the ice for serving coincidental two-minute minor penalties for roughing.



The Gulls will next play Friday, facing the Tucson Roadrunners, the Arizona Coyotes AHL affiliate, at Valley View Casino Center.