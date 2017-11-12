Man shot multiple times in El Cajon, possibly after traffic collision

EL CAJON (CNS) - A man suffered life-threatening injuries when he was shot multiple times, possibly at a two-vehicle traffic crash in El Cajon, a police lieutenant said Sunday.
With details still sketchy, a little after 9:45 p.m. Saturday police received several calls of loud noises in the area of the 1500 block of East Washington Avenue, where officers discovered a man who appeared to have suffered multiple gunshot wounds, said El Cajon police Lt. Walt Miller.
Paramedics rushed him to an area hospital and officers also discovered a two-vehicle traffic crash in the same area. Multiple people fled from the crash, Miller said.
Investigators were determining if the two incidents were related, he said.
El Cajon police asked anyone with any information regarding either incident to call them at (619) 579-3311.
The Department of Environmental Health lifted a water contact closure for the Imperial Beach shoreline on Sunday.
A man suffered life-threatening injuries when he was shot multiple times, possibly at a two-vehicle traffic crash in El Cajon, a police lieutenant said Sunday.
The San Diego Gulls were limited to 12 shots, including none in the second period, in a 4-1 loss to the Ontario Reign on Saturday, their fourth loss in five games.
More than 20 children were injured Saturday night when a stairway and platform collapsed at an indoor play center.
A San Diego man is looking to be two-time king of the loudest, fastest sport around. Capps, 51, in his 10th season with NAPA and 13th with Don Schumacher Racing ranks second in Funny Car wins with 49 and totals 50 in nitro categories including his first driving a Top Fuel dragster in 1995 as a rookie.
A San Diego man is looking to be two-time king of the loudest, fastest sport around. Capps, 51, in his 10th season with NAPA and 13th with Don Schumacher Racing ranks second in Funny Car wins with 49 and totals 50 in nitro categories including his first driving a Top Fuel dragster in 1995 as a rookie.
It's a glorious sight -- The bands, the floats, the flags and the energy combine for the salute of all salutes as our community's heroes stroll down N. Harbor Drive during the annual San Diego Veterans Day Parade.
Scientists have decided to halt their efforts to capture endangered vaquita porpoises on the Sea of Cortez.
Fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid, is now at the center of a new overdose epidemic here in the U.S. and the number of deaths involving the painkiller has actually spiked here in San Diego County.
There was no shortage of tributes to our nation's armed forces veterans here in San Diego, but perhaps the most touching of the celebrations took place at Miramar National Cemetery.