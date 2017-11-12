Stolen car crashes into car wash after police chase through Escondido

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - A stolen car crashed into a car wash Sunday, following a police chase that encompassed an entire lap around Escondido.



The driver was arrested. He was later identified as Donald Morrow, 33.



The chase began about 7:20 a.m., when officers ran the license plate of a car near Washington and Ash streets and realized it had been reported stolen, according to Sgt. Eric Olson of the Escondido Police Department.



When officers attempted to pull over the vehicle, the driver "immediately took off," Olson said.



The suspect led police on a pursuit for about 10-15 minutes.



"He basically did an entire lap around our city," Olson aid.



The chase ended with a crash into a car wash at South Centre City Parkway and West 9th Avenue.



Morrow was not injured in the crash. But he ran away, and was arrested a short distance away, Olson said.