Iranians report at least 61 dead, 300 injured from quake

For the fifth year in a row, a passionate community fighting against cancer teamed up with the San Diego Padres to raise money for life-saving cancer research.
More than 20 children were injured Saturday night when a stairway and platform collapsed at an indoor play center.
San Diego Police were called to check on a couple at their home in the 3300 block of Del Sol Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday morning. When officers entered they found the husband and wife dead.
A stolen car crashed into a car wash Sunday, following a police chase that encompassed an entire lap around Escondido.
The Department of Environmental Health lifted a water contact closure for the Imperial Beach shoreline on Sunday.
A man suffered life-threatening injuries when he was shot multiple times, possibly at a two-vehicle traffic crash in El Cajon, a police lieutenant said Sunday.
The San Diego Gulls were limited to 12 shots, including none in the second period, in a 4-1 loss to the Ontario Reign on Saturday, their fourth loss in five games.
A San Diego man is looking to be two-time king of the loudest, fastest sport around. Capps, 51, in his 10th season with NAPA and 13th with Don Schumacher Racing ranks second in Funny Car wins with 49 and totals 50 in nitro categories including his first driving a Top Fuel dragster in 1995 as a rookie.
It's a glorious sight -- The bands, the floats, the flags and the energy combine for the salute of all salutes as our community's heroes stroll down N. Harbor Drive during the annual San Diego Veterans Day Parade.
Scientists have decided to halt their efforts to capture endangered vaquita porpoises on the Sea of Cortez.