Fifth annual Padres Pedal the Cause held at Petco Park

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — For the fifth year in a row, a passionate community fighting against cancer teamed up with the San Diego Padres to raise money for life-saving cancer research.  

Padres Pedal the Cause is a two-day cycling event with various degrees of skill levels for participants.  

Each year, the event raises money with 100 percent of proceeds going directly toward four major research facilities in San Diego. 

"Statistics say one out of every two men and one out of three women will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime," said the event's executive director Annae Marbarger. "It's something that touches everybody."  

The goal is to ultimately find a cure for cancer. 

This weekend the event raised $1.8 million - that number is only expected to rise.  

Since the event started in 2013, it has raised more the $4.7 million. 

