Body found on campus of Cal State San Marcos

Video Report By Kerri Lane, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A body has been found on the campus of Cal State San Marcos.
     
The body was discovered by students near a parking structure just after 3 a.m. Monday morning.

When medics arrived, they performed CPR but the man was declared deceased at the scene. 

The incident is being ruled a suicide and the body that was found does not appear to be a student, according to authorities.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

