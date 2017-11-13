Body found on campus of Cal State San Marcos

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A body has been found on the campus of Cal State San Marcos.



The body was discovered by students near a parking structure just after 3 a.m. Monday morning.

When medics arrived, they performed CPR but the man was declared deceased at the scene.

The incident is being ruled a suicide and the body that was found does not appear to be a student, according to authorities.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.