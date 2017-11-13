7 waterfront restaurants to try on Harbor Island for savory eats, drinks and views

The content of this article is sponsored by Port of San Diego. To find out more, please visit the Port of San Diego website.

Immerse yourself in the tantalizing flavors found along the vibrant San Diego Bay Wonderfront on Harbor Island. Located just north of Downtown San Diego, Harbor Island offers a variety of dining options with some of the best bay and skyline views around. Take a look at some of our top restaurant picks to help you get started on your culinary journey.

Coasterra

San Diego is known for its many delicious Mexican food restaurants, but perhaps the most unique of them all is Coasterra. Situated right on the southern cusp of Harbor Island, this fine dining destination puts an innovative twist on the classics. Order their Ahi Tuna Tostada with fresh garlic and sesame- glazed yellow fin tuna for a delectable experience you won’t soon forget.

Quinn’s Ale House in the Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina



Quinn’s Ale House, located inside the Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina, is the perfect place to sit back and unwind after a long day of exploring San Diego’s dynamic waterfront. View a colorful sunset over the marina while sipping on one of their signature cocktails including their White Sand Peach Sangria or on one of the locally crafted world-class beers they have on tap.

Tom Ham’s Lighthouse



Discover one of San Diego’s most famous architectural landmarks: Tom Ham’s Lighthouse. During its construction in the 1900’s, the architects incorporated a fully functioning lighthouse, known as Beacon #9 on USCG Nautical Maps, into the restaurant’s design – hence the name, Tom Ham’s Lighthouse. Aside from this unique design feature, Tom Ham’s Lighthouse is known for its superb seafood and phenomenal views of the San Diego Bay, downtown skyline and Coronado Island. For this dining destination, try their Pan-Seared Maine Diver Scallops with guajillo grits, andouille sausage, melted leeks and crispy artichokes.



Panorama Bar and Grill in the Hilton San Diego Airport/Harbor Island



As suggested in the name, Panorama Bar and Grill in the Hilton San Diego Airport/Harbor Island grants diners panoramic views of the bay and marina accompanied by live music and great food and drinks. Try their Seared and Spiced Ahi and enjoy one of their many tasty cocktails while looking out at the glittering yachts on the water.



Island Prime & C Level



The waterfront views of Island Prime & C Level lounge are hard to beat. Located right over the water, Island Prime & C Level specializes in creating tantalizing steak and seafood dishes. Indulge in their savory Lobster & Fontina BLT Sandwich served with a bowl of their famous sherried lobster bisque.



Boathouse Restaurant



Treat yourself to pristine harbor views and delicious waterfront dining infused with island flavors at the Boathouse Restaurant. Try their Island Blackened Swordfish seasoned with Cajun spices, citrus cream sauce and a tangy mango salsa. Or if you’re in town on a Wednesday, visit them for their live Maine lobster special!



Papanani’s Deli



If casual dining is more your style, cruise into Papanani’s Deli. This laidback eatery offers mouthwatering sandwiches and a wide selection of beers, wine and champagne. Stop by during the weekend to enjoy a hearty BBQ lunch on their quaint waterfront patio.

