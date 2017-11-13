Man killed by delivery box truck in Kearny Mesa

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A delivery box truck struck and killed a man who was lying in a street early Monday morning near a Kearny Mesa fast food restaurant, police said.



The crash was reported at 2:35 a.m. at Kearny Villa Road and Lightwave Avenue south of the Sonic Drive-in, just east of state Route 163 and south of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, San Diego police Officer Billy Hernandez said.



Police did not immediately know why the victim was lying in the street or whether he had been struck by another vehicle prior to being hit by the delivery truck, Hernandez said. He was pronounced dead at Sharp Memorial Hospital.



The San Diego Police Department's traffic division was investigating the deadly crash.