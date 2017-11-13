Man accused of Horton Plaza murder due in court

Investigators were still trying to determine Monday what caused a platform to collapse at an indoor gym over the weekend injuring several children.
A woman testified Monday that she saw her boyfriend shoot two men -- one fatally -- outside a comedy club at Horton Plaza in San Diego five months ago.
The five suspects arrested in connection with the slaying of a 30-year-old South Bay woman who went missing last month and was found dead 10 days later in a wooded area in the far northern reaches of San Diego County were in court Monday.
A break in a water-transmission line left several Pacific Beach shops without plumbing service Monday afternoon.
A woman and her gun instructor were convicted Monday of conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder for a plot to shoot and kill her estranged husband, who survived the attack on a dark dirt road in Carlsbad last year.
The San Diego Padres will play the National League West rival Los Angeles Dodgers in a three-game series in Monterrey, Mexico, on May 4-6 next year, Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association announced Monday.
SDG&E employees received new uniforms Monday. The power company is rolling them out in an attempt to prevent con-artists from pretending to be employees.
The deaths of a retirement-age couple found in their Otay Mesa mobile home over the weekend were the result of a murder-suicide carried out by the husband, authorities reported Monday.
General Tony McPeak is a retired 4-star general in the Air Force. He served for 37 years and in that time, flew 269 combat missions in Vietnam.