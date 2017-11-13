Bill Gates gives $50 million to combat Alzheimer's

A break in a water-transmission line left several Pacific Beach shops without plumbing service Monday afternoon.
A local couple is speaking out about inappropriate texting between their daughter and her teacher at Westview High School. The parents complained to the Poway Unified School District when they found the texts on their teenager's cell phone.
All lanes but one are back open on northbound Interstate 5 near Via De La Valle after a fatal multiple-vehicle crash.
Investigators were still trying to determine Monday what caused a platform to collapse at an indoor gym over the weekend injuring several children.
A woman testified Monday that she saw her boyfriend shoot two men -- one fatally -- outside a comedy club at Horton Plaza in San Diego five months ago.
The five suspects arrested in connection with the slaying of a 30-year-old South Bay woman who went missing last month and was found dead 10 days later in a wooded area in the far northern reaches of San Diego County were in court Monday.
A woman and her gun instructor were convicted Monday of conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder for a plot to shoot and kill her estranged husband, who survived the attack on a dark dirt road in Carlsbad last year.
The San Diego Padres will play the National League West rival Los Angeles Dodgers in a three-game series in Monterrey, Mexico, on May 4-6 next year, Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association announced Monday.