Inmate will get pillow to help him breathe during execution

Global Winter Wonderland lights up SDCCU stadium for the first time ever, starting November 19th through January 7.
The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday extended a state of emergency over the hepatitis A outbreak in San Diego County, despite a decline in the number of new cases and no new deaths in the last two weeks.
From tiny beetles to whale bones, visitors of the San Diego Natural History Museum are getting a rare look.
Repairs were continuing Tuesday on a portion of Mission Bay Drive that collapsed when a water-transmission line erupted in Pacific Beach, a city spokesman said.
The Board of Supervisors Tuesday approved $500,000 in rental assistance for the homeless in unincorporated areas of San Diego County.
A woman testified Monday that she saw her boyfriend shoot two men -- one fatally -- outside a comedy club at Horton Plaza in San Diego five months ago.
A 27-year-old La Mesa man crashed early Tuesday morning on Interstate 5 and escaped to safety before an SUV struck his disabled vehicle, but he was struck and killed by a second SUV when he walked back onto the freeway, the California Highway Patrol reported.
A local couple is speaking out about inappropriate texting between their daughter and her teacher at Westview High School. The parents complained to the Poway Unified School District when they found the texts on their teenager's cell phone.