WATCH LIVE: Verdict to be read in botched murder-for-hire case

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Jurors have reportedly reached a verdict in what prosecutors call a botched murder for hire case. 

Diana Lovejoy and Weldon McDavid are charged with attempted murder and conspiring to commit murder. 

Prosecutors say the two set up Lovejoy's estranged husband in an ambush in Carlsbad last year. 

Mulvihill was shot, but survived and testified in the case last month.  

If convicted, McDavid faces a maximum sentence of 50 years to life; Lovejoy faces 25 years to life. 

A verdict is scheduled be read at 1:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.  

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.  

