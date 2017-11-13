SDG&E rolls out new uniforms to prevent scams - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SDG&E rolls out new uniforms to prevent scams

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — SDG&E employees received new uniforms Monday. 

The power company is rolling them out in an attempt to prevent con-artists from pretending to be employees. 

The new uniforms will have the SDG&E logo embroidered on either the chest or the sleeve. 

The goal is to enhance safety and help customers easily identify San Diego Gas and Electric employees. 

