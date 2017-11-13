Art Garfunkel will bring his "In Close-Up" tour to San Diego - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Folk-rock icon Art Garfunkel will bring his "In Close- Up" tour to San Diego in April, it was announced Monday.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. for his April 27 show at the Balboa Theatre.

Best known for being part of the Simon & Garfunkel duo in the 1960s, he's expected to perform longtime favorites like "Scarborough Fair," "Homeward Bound," "The Sound of Silence" and "Bridge Over Troubled Water," along with songs from his solo career and tunes from some of his favorite songwriters.

