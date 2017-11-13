Shop local at San Diego Made Holiday Market

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Calling all holiday shoppers! This Saturday the San Diego Made Holiday Market will present goodies from over 70 local makers at the McMillin Event Center at Liberty Station.

San Diego Made co-founder Sarah Lowry and some local business owners stopped by Morning Extra with a preview of this unique event.

The family friendly event will also have a kids' coloring station, a free photo booth, face painting, henna tattoos and more.

For the grown-ups, draft beer will be served by Groundswell Brewery along with holiday-themed cocktails availble.

Local food vendors, cold brew coffee and a specialty tea bar will also offer refreshments.

Profits from the event go to San Diego Made's Brick and Mortar fundraiser, which is working to build a fully-permitted and affordable artist collective warehouse in Barrio Logan.

Learn more about the event and purchase tickets at sandiegomade.org.