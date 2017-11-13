12th annual Grinch Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The holidays have arrived at Balboa Park!



The Christmas tree in front of the Old Globe Theater was lit Sunday night.



Every 'Who down in Whoville' was at the Old Globe Theater Sunday night, watching as the Grinch flipped the light switch on a giant Christmas tree.



It's a San Diego tradition now in its 12th year.



You can catch the musical "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" now through Christmas Eve.