Kids join mission to help military families on Thanksgiving - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Kids join mission to help military families on Thanksgiving

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
Connect

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Before filling your belly with turkey and all the fixings next Thursday, have you considered going for a run? 
     
The Encinitas Turkey Trot helps provide meals for military families and also gives toys to kids in need. 
   
News 8's Ashley Jacobs from Encinitas where kids are doing their part to help others.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.