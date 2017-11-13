Very Good Dog Takes Down Suspects Running Through Owner's Backyard

A woman charged with dressing as a clown when she allegedly murdered a romantic rival in 1990 was back in court this week.
A fifth woman has come forward to accuse U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore of sexually assaulting her when she was just 16 years old.
This hero dog showed he's truly his owner's best friend when he tackled two suspects who came dashing through their backyard.
Country singer Carrie Underwood suffered a fall on the steps her home in Nashville Friday night, forcing her to bow out of her latest performance.
Comedian Tiffany Haddish hosted Saturday Night Live this past week while proudly resurrecting an outfit from her wardrobe.
The FBI has recovered surveillance footage from cameras that members of a Penn State fraternity claimed weren’t recording the night pledge Tim Piazza, 19, was fatally injured after a hazing ritual, officials said.
The Texas church gunman’s first wife is breaking her silence about how the man she once knew as warm and friendly descended into violence.
It was a dramatic moment as Marquise Goodwin scored a touchdown to help the San Francisco 49ers capture their first victory of the season, but what fans and those watching at home didn't know was that the wide receiver had decided to play despite losing his son just hours earl...
A Florida mother let out a shriek of delight when she saw her son, who was deployed with the Marine Corps, who had just returned home for the holidays.
A model train display that shows two white state troopers pointing guns at three African-Americans is drawing heavy criticism, with many charging that the arrangement is racist.