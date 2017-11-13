Retired Air Force general shares Vietnam stories

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — General Tony McPeak is a retired 4-star general in the Air Force.

He served for 37 years and in that time, flew 269 combat missions in Vietnam.

Later, he served as the Chief of Staff for the Air Force during the Gulf War.

General McPeak retired in 1994 but actually got his start in San Diego.

He spoke with Morning Extra about his military career and the three-volume memoir - called the Aerial View Trilogy - he's written on it.