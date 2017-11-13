Crews reopen Mission Bay Drive after water main break caused sinkhole

SAN DIEGO (NEWS8/CNS) - Crews reopened a portion of Mission Bay Drive Wednesday morning that collapsed when a water-transmission line erupted in Pacific Beach, a city spokesman said.

According to a city spokesperson, the water main pipe was repaired Tuesday night and water service was restored to customers in the area.

The large chunk of Mission Bay Drive collapsed near Damon Avenue -- south of an Interstate 5 off-ramp and a little north of Garnet Avenue -- after a 30-inch-diameter pipeline began overflowing shortly before 1 p.m. Monday, city spokesman Arian Collins said.

City crews backfilled the hole and repaired the street after SDG&E completed an inspection of a gas line near the water main break.

