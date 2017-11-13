Repairs continue after water main break caused sinkhole in Missi - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Repairs continue after water main break caused sinkhole in Mission Bay

SAN DIEGO (NEWS8/CNS) - Repairs continued Tuesday on a portion of Mission Bay Drive that collapsed when a water-transmission line erupted in Pacific Beach, a city spokesman said.

According to a city spokesperson, the pipe was repaired as of a little after 3 p.m. Tuesday with water service restored to the area. 

The large chunk of Mission Bay Drive collapsed near Damon Avenue -- south of an Interstate 5 offramp and a little north of Garnet Avenue -- after a 30-inch-diameter pipeline began overflowing shortly before 1 p.m. Monday, city spokesman Arian Collins said. 

"SDG&E needs to complete an inspection of a gas line near the water main break," Collins said Tuesday afternoon. "Once that is completed, City crews will backfill the hole and repair the street. That is expected to be completed sometime this evening, but probably not before the evening commute."

SDG&E did not report any power outages in the area.

