Investigation continues after 20+ children hurt in platform collapse

Video Report By Brandon Lewis, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Investigators were still trying to determine Monday what caused a platform to collapse at an indoor gym over the weekend injuring several children. 

The frightening accident happened Saturday night at Vault PK in Barrio Logan. 

Investigators walked through the facility that houses Vault PK on Monday morning to inspect the building and gather evidence.  

The parkour venue was the site where at least 21 children and two adults were hurt when a platform and staircase collapsed Saturday night. 

Among the top priorities, was to check if it's structurally sound. 

"They're going to take a slow, methodical approach and make sure they have all available information and provide an update at that time," said Paul Brencick of the City of San Diego.  

Most of those injured were released, but some like Omar Rodriguez's mother and sister remained in the hospital. 

"All of a sudden it just collapsed. It was really scary," said Omar who himself was also hurt. "I got a huge cut on my foot." 

Omar's mother broke her arm and shoulder.  

"She just came out crying," he said. "I started crying too and I hugged her."  

Omar's 16-year-old sister Nailey was among the worst hurt. 

"I called to her and said 'I'm okay' and she looked at me and didn't answer," he said.  

Nailey's family said her pelvis was broken in three places along with her left arm. They said she will remain in the hospital for some time and is unable to walk.  

The building itself is owned by MTS, which says it leased the empty space as-is to San Diego Sports Entertainment Center. 

It operates the paintball facility and the fire department says it subleases portions to other companies like Vault PK. 

Investigators say they are reviewing construction permits for all the businesses, especially for the wooden structure that collapsed. 

