'Dancing With the Stars' Fan Favorite Brought to Tears After Shocking Semifinals Elimination

Being paid less than her male co-stars is no longer an issue for Oscar-nominated actress Jessica Chastain.
Gwen Stefani brings her own special flavor to the holidays with her new album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas-- but according to the GRAMMY winner, she was channeling another star.
The wedding hasn't happened yet, but John Stamos is already thinking ahead to starting a family with his “perfect woman,” Caitlin McHugh!
OWN’s Queen Sugar may be centered around the Bordelon siblings and their fight to keep their sugarcane farm and mill churning; but Darla, played by longtime TV teen star Bianca Lawson (Pretty Little Liars, The Secret Life of the American Teenager), is a quiet force that’s breaking stereo...