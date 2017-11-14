Full Extended Interview: Joe Biden Talks To Stephen Colbert - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

The 47th Vice President sits down with Stephen to discuss the divisions in American life, his relationship with VP Mike Pence, and his new book 'Promise Me, Dad."

