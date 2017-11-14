Vandals once again tear up Chula Vista parks

CHULA VISTA (NEWS 8) – For a second time, vandals have used cars to tear-up athletic fields at parks in Chula Vista.

Two parks were damaged late last week, and shortly after the city repaired two other parks that had been ripped up.

Young soccer players were disappointed when they learned vandals drove up onto the fields Friday night at Terra Nova and Rohr Parks – tearing up the grass.

“It made me angry when they were pulling the grass,” said seven-year-old Franky J. Carbonero.

The City of Chula Vista Public Works said Discovery and Marisol Parks were recently repaired as well – costing the city between $1,500 and $4,000.

“We are really hopeful that someone in the community has seen something or can give a clue if they know these people,” said Richard Hopkins, Chula Vista Public Works Director.

Not only are vandals going for a joyride that is costing the city money, but it is also costing the thousands of young athletes the ability to use the fields.

“It’s very sad that we have to relocate or go somewhere else when they are just trying to do what they love,” said Breana King.

The Youth Soccer Council partners with the city to help maintain the turf for thousands of young athletes.

“It’s really frustrating based on all the work you have put in and instead of making them better you are trying to keep up to date,” said Hector Diaz, Chula Vista Futbol Club Director.

The city said they have no idea whose doing donuts in their parks, but said it is working with police to kick out the vandals.

“This is where the kids play and come and they want to have fun. This is a park. It’s not something to destroy,” said King.

The city said crews will work on Tuesday to sand over the ruts. Surveillance cameras are not installed at the park and News 8 did not find any on nearby homes.

If you have any information about these park vandals, or if you see it happening, you are asked to call Chula Vista Police.

Some of the footage in this video story was shot using a GoPro camera.