Driver killed in chain reaction crash on I-5 in Del Mar

DEL MAR (NEWS 8) - All lanes but one are back open on northbound Interstate 5 near Via De La Valle after a fatal multiple-vehicle crash.

It happened about 2:30 a.m., according to Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol.

The driver lost control and hit the barrier in the HOV lane. Police say as he was checking out his car, another vehicle struck him, killing him.



That driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Get the latest News 8 Traffic updates »