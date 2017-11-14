Accused drunk driver in deadly Campo crash appears in court

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) — A man accused in a deadly crash in Campo appeared in court Tuesday.

Prosecutors say Ryan Renz was driving drunk when he crashed into a tree, killing two passengers.

The 24-year-old Renz was allegedly behind the wheel of a speeding 2014 Volkswagen Jetta that slammed into a large oak tree alongside southbound

Buckman Springs Road near Lake Morena Drive and rolled in January, according to the California Highway Patrol.

His back-seat passenger was ejected and another man was trapped inside the vehicle.

The passengers, Johnny Ray Meyer Jr., 23, and Dillon Cody Wiltfong, 26, both of Campo, died at the scene from "multiple blunt force trauma," according to the county Medical Examiner's Office.

Renz pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges in January.

The preliminary hearing on Tuesday was expected to continue into the afternoon.

