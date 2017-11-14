'Unshelved: Cool Stuff from Storage' opens at The Nat - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

'Unshelved: Cool Stuff from Storage' opens at The Nat

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — From tiny beetles to whale bones, visitors of the San Diego Natural History Museum are getting a rare look as the museum cleans out its storage units. 

"Unshelved: Cool Stuff from Storage" opens this weekend and the exhibit gives visitors a behind-the-scenes look at the museum's storage area. 

Beth Redmond Jones visited Morning Extra with a preview of the exhibit.  

