Global Winter Wonderland premieres at SDCCU stadium - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Global Winter Wonderland premieres at SDCCU stadium

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
Connect

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Global Winter Wonderland lights up SDCCU stadium for the first time ever, starting November 19th through January 7. 

Filled with Awe-inspiring illuminated landscapes Celebrating Holidays Around the World, Entertainment by Global Winter Wonderland's own Circus of Light, and so much more.

Visit globalwonderland.com.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.