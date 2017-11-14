San Diego Bay Wine + Wine Festival returns

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Southern California's largest food and wine classic is back for its fourteenth season.

It is time again for the San Diego Bay Wine + Food Festival.

Giving Morning Extra a taste of the events still to come are: Chef Aron Schwartz of the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina, Chef Alfie from Pisco Rotisserie & Cevicheria, Emily Josenhans from the U.S. Grant, Regal Wine Company's Lisa Redwine and Wagu Master Chef Steve Brown of Cosecha.

Festival events include cooking classes, chef dinners, wine tastings and food expeditions.

The weeklong festival includes the grand tasting event on Nov. 18, which will feature more than 200 wine, beer and spirit vendors along with 70 San Diego restaurants.