Lifeguards call off search for body at Upper Otay Lake

An infant child found alone near Lake Henshaw on Wednesday morning was reunited with his mother, officials confirmed.
Losing a loved one is extremely difficult, but a little four-legged TLC is helping to heal hearts in a time of grief.
Whether your family is just looking for some fun or you want an athletic challenge, a new adrenaline park may have what you're looking for.
A mother of three from Chula Vista has launched a Kickstarter campaign to help publish a children's book.
Crews reopened a portion of Mission Bay Drive Wednesday morning that collapsed when a water-transmission line erupted in Pacific Beach, a city spokesman said.
Police in Oceanside sought the public's help Wednesday in tracking down a man who snatched a girl's cellphone as bait to try to lure her to his car.
Ahead of Thanksgiving, Amazon is giving Prime members their first taste of special discounts at its recently acquired Whole Foods stores.
President Donald Trump's tax plan is on a lot of people's minds right now and as the holiday shopping season approaches some are wondering about its possible impact on the retail industry.