Cancer Fight: Firefighters shave heads to support their colleagu

Cancer Fight: Firefighters shave heads to support their colleague

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - An Iraq War veteran, a firefighter, a Marine Corps Drill Sergeant - Nick Hibbs, simply put, is dedicated to his country, community and family. 

The "tough as nails" firefighter - as his fellow brothers call him - is facing the toughest battle of life, but he is not alone. 

 

