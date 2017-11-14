Cancer Fight: Firefighters shave heads to support their colleague

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - An Iraq War veteran, a firefighter, a Marine Corps Drill Sergeant - Nick Hibbs, simply put, is dedicated to his country, community and family.

The "tough as nails" firefighter - as his fellow brothers call him - is facing the toughest battle of life, but he is not alone.

A post shared by Heather Myers (@heathermyerstv) on Nov 13, 2017 at 7:59pm PST