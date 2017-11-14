Shawn's Shopping Secrets: Where San Diego's top chefs find the b - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Shawn's Shopping Secrets: Where San Diego's top chefs find the best beef

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — If you've ever wondered where steak houses and fine restaurants get their meats, we've got you covered!  

News 8's Shawn Styles is sharing his secrets on where you can get restaurant-quality meats in San Diego County.

Check out Shawn's other secret shopping spots at the links below:  

Catalina Seafood: Shawn's secret San Diego shopping spots  

Now you can shop where San Diego's top chefs shop for produce 

Delicious homemade pasta available to the public 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.