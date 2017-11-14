Your Stories: Alarming number of dead birds at Imperial Beach

A reputed gang member with Southern California ties, who's accused of murdering his wife in Las Vegas, is the newest addition to the FBI's "Ten Most Wanted Fugitives" list and may be hiding out in the border region near San Diego, the agency announced Tuesday.
A homicide investigation is under way in Imperial Beach Tuesday night after a shooting left one person dead.
Some Mira Mesa property owners are receiving federal notices that their homes are sitting on a former defense site and that military munitions could be present.
The recent closure in Imperial Beach duet to sewage contamination from Tijuana has many in the community worried about increased sightings of dead birds.
A gang member accused of fatally shooting a decorated Navy pilot and wounding his cousin in an unprovoked attack outside a comedy club at Horton Plaza in downtown San Diego must stand trial on murder and other charges, a judge ruled Tuesday.
The City Council Tuesday approved a plan to spend $6.5 million on industrial-sized tents to accommodate the homeless in Barrio Logan, the East Village and the Midway District.