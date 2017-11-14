Your Stories: Alarming number of dead birds at Imperial Beach - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Your Stories: Alarming number of dead birds at Imperial Beach

By Eric Kahnert, Anchor/Reporter
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The recent closure in Imperial Beach duet to sewage contamination from Tijuana has many in the community worried about increased sightings of dead birds.

News 8's viewers sent numerous photos of birds scattered on the beach.

News 8's Eric Kahnert reports from Imperial Beach with the latest in the investigation and reaction to this Your Stories Report.

